A man was arrested following a standard traffic stop when an officer found the passenger to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Ryan Todd Gragg, 34, of 225 Hood St., Apt. B, Calhoun, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with probation violation, possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and giving false name/date of birth.
On Thursday, around noon, an officer noticed a truck with a concealed tag and a strap over the taillight. The truck also had busted taillights that were covered with red tape. A Calhoun officer pulled the truck over, at which point, the driver said he was going to get the truck’s problems fixed.
The passenger, Gragg, was acting nervous, and when asked, he didn’t have identification and didn’t know his Social Security number.
Gragg was asked to step out of the truck, and the officer smelled marijuana, and Gragg said he had been smoking before the truck got pulled over.
Gragg was asked if he had any brothers, and Gragg gave the name of two of his brothers, reportedly saying his name was Eric Gragg. But after being confronted and accused of lying, Gragg said his first name was actually Ryan. When Gragg’s name was run through dispatch, it came back with outstanding warrants.
Upon a search of his person, a plastic bag with a crystal substance was found, suspected to be meth.
The officer questioned Gragg about it, who said he didn’t know he had that on him. Gragg said he did have marijuana on his person, which was confiscated by the officer.
Upon a search of the car, a leather slap jack was found in the driver’s door, and the driver said he was on parole. The driver was taken to the Calhoun Probation Office, and Gragg was taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained Tuesday morning pending bond.