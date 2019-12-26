Performers are set to bring a night of deadly fun and thrilling excitement to the Harris Arts Center stage on Jan. 24 and 25 as part of the fourth annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fundraiser, hosted by the Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts center.
This year's interactive show is "Murder at the Midnight Hour," written by Susan Haley. It invites guests to attend the midnight, New Year's Eve wedding of Jewel Opal Hogget and Roger Quinton Windsor. A press release for the show warns that while most weddings are "such groovy occasions," "this one will be the exception to the rule."
"Who among you will become a cold-blooded killer? Or a victim? Be warned and beware — it could be the person seated next to you," the press release states.
All funds raised through ticket sales will go toward technology upgrades at the Ratner Theater. Upgrades will enhance future productions.
Attendees are invited to dress the part of a guest at a New Year's Eve wedding and will be treated to dinner, catered by David Burton of Wall Street Catering. The show is rated PG-13.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and are available for purchase online, in person at the Harris Arts Center, or by calling 706-629-2599. A discount of $35 will be given to anyone purchasing an entire table of eight. Full tables must be purchased by phone or in person at the arts center. Reservations are required by Jan. 22.