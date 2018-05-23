Calhoun library to hold information meeting on need for Therapy Dog Teams

On Friday, May 25 and Friday, June 1, an informational meeting concerning the need of Therapy Dog Teams in the Calhoun area will be held at 5 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library in the CGCL Conference Room. The meetings are scheduled 45 minute informative gatherings that’ll take place at the library, located at 100 North Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun.
The public is invited to meet Sue Van Buren, and Carl the Golden Retriever, an Alliance of Therapy Dog Team. Sue will briefly share:
Why Therapy Dog visits make such a difference in lives.
The various settings you could visit under the organization’s insurance.
A short video, followed by a Question and Answer time.
A sign-up sheet will be provided for your next step toward becoming a much needed Therapy Dog Team.
For more information, call the Calhoun-Gordon County Library at 706-624-1456.