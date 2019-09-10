Last Saturday, the Calhoun Lady Jackets became the first cross-country team in school history to win the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.
Sophomore Anna Gibson finished the race in second place overall with a time of 22:49, placing her on the podium. Senior Brisa Lopez completed the event in fifth place with a time of 23:33. Ashley Hartness, Elizabeth “Ibby” Peyton, and Angie Jimenez also made significant contributions to the team score, leading to the first place trophy.
The Calhoun boys finished in 10th place as a team. With an injury to Felipe Barrios, senior Mario Marroquin led the way for the Jackets, completing the course at 20:15.64. Sophomore Ricardo Meija and freshman Alexis Villalobos also turned in strong performances given a hot day and a hilly course.
The Yellow Jackets will race again this Saturday at the Big Peach Stampede in Acworth.