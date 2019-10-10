The Calhoun Lady Jackets softball team split a double header with the Jackson County Lady Panthers on Wednesday evening, sending the state playoff match up to a third game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Calhoun took the first game 5-2 after building a 5-0 lead through the first four innings. The first inning of the second game, however, was a disaster for the Lady Jackets, as the Panthers sent 13 batters to the plate on the way to scoring eight runs in that inning. Calhoun battled back but ultimately fell short as the Panthers held on for a 12-10 victory.
The final game of the series will be played at the CHS softball field at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"We played pretty decent the first game, hit the ball OK, played good defense," said Calhoun Coach Diane Smith. "Game two, that first inning was awful. The walk, some hits, some errors, they scored eight runs in the first inning and it was kind of hard to catch up. But the girls, I was proud because toward the end there they didn't give up. We fought back. I think it will be a different story tomorrow."
Game one
Calhoun started the first game on a good note, as catcher Lyndi Rae Davis reached first on a two-out single. Then courtesy runner Kayleigh Warren stole second after a wild pitch, then then stole third. A wild pitch that then allowed Warren to take home for the first score of the game.
In the second inning, Espee Reyes hit a lead off single, then made it to third on a knock by Emma Rogers, and the throw to third got away from the Panther third baseman, allowing Reyes to score the second run of the game.
One inning later the Lady Jackets extended their lead to 4-0 thanks to a two-run home run from Davis while Erin Barnes was on first.
Reyes then belted a lead off home run in the fourth inning to score the Jackets' fifth and final point of the game.
The Panthers added two points off two solo home runs from Hailey Harpis and Sara Beth Allen but failed to muster much offense otherwise, leading to the 5-2 win for the Jackets.
Game two
The Panther bats came alive in the second match up, however, as they batted through the order and scored eight points, giving them an 8-2 lead after one inning. Smith pulled her starting pitcher before an out had even been recorded and sent Maggie McBrayer, who had pitched the first game, back in.
"I thought we needed a change, and Maggie shut them down the first game," Smith said. "But it was the little things, and our defense just killed us.
The Jackets scored a pair of runs in the top of the first things to a home run from Molly Banks. They then added two more points in the second inning off a two-run single from Carlie Henderson.
The Panthers added three more runs in the second, though, one off a base hit and two more after a throw to first that would have ended the inning flew over the head of the first baseman, setting the score at 11-4.
Calhoun tacked on two more runs in the third off the bats of Davis and Banks, leaving the score at 11-6 until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Panthers scored another run off a throwing error to third base.
Down 12-6 to start the top of the seventh inning, the Jackets started a two-out rally, with Rogers knocking in two runs, then McBrayer scoring an RBI on double, and a 10th run crossing the plate on a throwing error.
Unfortunately for Calhoun, the third out came two batters later with runners on first and second, ending the game with a Panthers win, 12-10.