The chief financial officer for the Ingles supermarket chain confirmed Thursday morning that the Calhoun location would be closing on Friday, Sept. 13.
Signs posted on the doors of the grocery store include that closing date and the store's new hours -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- for the remaining two weeks.
"The lease was expiring on this store and we made the difficult business decision to close the store. All of our associates there have been offered positions at nearby Ingles locations," said Ron Freeman, chief financial officer for Ingles.
Freeman did not respond to questions about the number of employees at the store or broader plans for the chain in the area.
Connie Barlow was loading her groceries into her vehicle on Wednesday after shopping at Ingles, and she said that she hates to see the store close.
"I've been shopping here for at least 20 years. It's sad to see something that has been here for so long close down," said Barlow. "I guess I'll have to go somewhere else from now on."
The Ingles is located at 466 Highway 53 in Calhoun, in the shopping center behind Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell. That center currently has more than a half-dozen storefronts available for lease.
Barlow said she hopes some business moves into the anchor spot that Ingles will be vacating.
"It would be nice to see someone put something good there. A new store here might make other businesses want to move here too," she said.