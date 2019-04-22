On Thursday, Calhoun soccer honored its senior class for both the boys and girls teams. A ceremony was held on the field in between the girls and boys games versus the Adairsville Tigers.
In the first game, the Calhoun Lady Jackets defeated Adairsville 4-0 to claim the 2019 regional championship. The Lady Jackets finish the regular season at 11-3 overall with a 7-1 region record.
“These seniors, they’ve worked their butts off all year and they deserve it,” Lady Jackets head coach Taylor Sumrall said. “I’m proud we got to go out like this on a senior night, winning the region championship on a senior night. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
The squad will have home field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs, pending advancement.
Calhoun jumped on the scoreboard in the 14th minute of the game when senior Emily Sorrow headed the ball into the goal. With 17 seconds left in the first half, senior Mari Morales scored off a rebound to make it 2-0.
“They’re feisty and I love their competitive spirit,” Sumrall said. “They want to compete every single day. They care for each other.”
The 2-0 lead remained for most of the second half, until Sorrow’s second strike of the night in the 77th minute sealed the Lady Jacket victory. Sorrow put away a rebound off a Hannah Dimeler shot. And finally, with 5.5 seconds before the final whistle, Heidi Guerrero put the icing on the cake off a cross to the front of the net by Adamirez Perez.
Sumrall said he’ll remember most the team’s reactions after the final horn blew, as the Lady Jackets officially became regional champs.
“I’m glad they got to feel that accomplishment,” Sumrall said. “They worked their tails off all year and … they earned that regional championship.”
The Lady Jackets begin their postseason run on Tuesday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. when they welcome North Hall to Calhoun.
In between the girls and boys games, Calhoun soccer seniors and family members on the field as Calhoun High School paid tribute to their accomplishments. Each player’s favorite memory from soccer and future career aspirations were shared over the public address system.
In the second match, the Yellow Jackets dominated Adairsville 6-0. With the victory, Calhoun finishes in second place in the region, securing a home game for the first round of the playoffs.
“I’m glad to honor our seniors,” Calhoun head coach Matt Rice said. “We were able to get out to a lead, which means we were able to play every single person on the field. I thought this was a great opportunity to get everybody ready, because you never know when you get into the playoffs what’s going to happen, who’s going to be there.”
Edward Soto opened the scoring for the Jackets in the 18th minute, placing a ground ball shot through the legs of Adairsville’s goalkeeper.
From there, the Jackets found a new offensive gear and scored twice within the next five minutes. Brandon Barrios notched a beauty from the top right corner of the box, managing to sneak it under the crossbar for a 2-0 advantage. Moments later, Eduardo Huitanda scored from the edge of the box to make it 3-0, which would turn out be the halftime score.
The Jackets would tack on three more goals to earn the shutout victory.
The Calhoun boys soccer seniors have had success during their time on the field in Yellow Jacket uniforms. The group has been a part of two elite eight and one state championship appearance.
“They’ve not only played with pride and made the school happy and represented the community well, but they’re going to go forward and do great things because they’re high-character kids,” Rice said. “We don’t focus on having a good team, we focus on having a good program, top to bottom.”
The Yellow Jackets return to the pitch on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. when they host Dawson County in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs.
“I think we have a very tough draw coming up, … but I trust in these guys,” Rice said. “I know they’re not going to quit, I know they’re going to play for each other and they’re going to play for this school, and that gives us a lot of confidence going forward.”