Homecoming King Irvin Campos
During the homecoming dance on Saturday, senior Irvin Campos was crowned homecoming king.
Irvin is the son of Angeles Flores and Daniel Garland. He has two brothers Justin and Sebastian Garland.
Irvin is a member of the Calhoun High School National Art Honors Society and HOSA.
He plays soccer for the Rome Arsenal club team. Irvin is a member of the Calhoun High School cross country team and he is on the varsity soccer team where he plays defender. After high school he plans to play college soccer and pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Homecoming Queen Trinity Reyes
Trinity Reyes is the daughter of Ariel Reyes and Melissa Interiano. She has two siblings, Aaron and Janel Reyes.
Reyes and her family attend St. Clements Catholic Church. She has been a member of the Calhoun High marching band, playing the flute for five years.
Reyes recently passed the CNA state board exam and she is now a certified nursing assistant. She is a member of Calhoun High School’s HOSA, serving as an officer.
Her favorite subject was chemistry and her favorite teacher is Christina Long. After graduating, she plans to attend Dalton State College and pursue a career in radiology.
Some of her favorite memories of high school include marching every Friday Night at The Reeve and celebrating the state championship last year at Mercedes Benz stadium.
She would like to thank her amazing family, friends and teachers for all of their support, words of encouragement, love and kindness.
Reyes would like to give future students the following advice: Be involved, go to dances, attend Friday night football games, support your school and live in the moment because your time here at Calhoun High will go by faster than you think.
Reyes feels very honored to have been a homecoming nominee for all four years of high school and she is proud to be a Calhoun Yellow Jacket.