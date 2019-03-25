Calhoun hires new girls basketball coach

Calhoun High School has a new coach for the Lady Jackets basketball team in coach Jaime Echols. Coach Echols brings an impressive level of experience and proven success as a head coach at Grovetown High School outside of Augusta.
While head coach, Echols led his program to a winning record in all 10 seasons, a current streak of five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in the GHSA state tournament, and 192 total wins during this span. Echols and his teams have demonstrated consistency and growth in performance while competing in the second largest classification in Georgia (6A). During his tenure at Grovetown, he helped 10 student-athletes receive and sign college scholarships to play basketball at the next level.
Coach Echols is married to Karen and together they have three daughters: Hannah (2019 graduate of UGA), Madelyn (sophomore at Georgia Southern), and Molly (2019 high school graduate and rising freshman at Georgia Southern).
Coach Echols has scheduled to meet Calhoun Middle and High School girls' basketball team members on April 8. Additionally, Echols will share his vision for the program and meet parents and supporters at 6 p.m. on April 8 in the high school PLC.
Please make plans to attend to welcome coach Echols and his family to the Calhoun community. Go Jackets!