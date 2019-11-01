Jennifer Smith, English teacher at Calhoun High School, attended the fall meeting for the Georgia School Superintendent Teacher Advisory Council. This included participating in a teacher listening session presided by State Superintendent Richard Woods, General Assembly-Governor’s Staff and Joy Hawkins, GOSA director.
The members discussed multiple areas of concern in the area of education (such as mental health, CCRPI concerns, teacher pipeline and much more) and started the conversation of how to improve those areas.
Smith said she appreciates the opportunity to attend these sessions as a representative of Calhoun City Schools and looks forward to the positive impact these sessions have for all students and staff in the State of Georgia.