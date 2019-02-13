Calhoun High takes audience to Neverland

Come Fly to Neverland with Calhoun High School as they “Never Grow Up” in their performance of “Peter Pan: The Musical” from March 7-11 in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
“Peter Pan” is the classic tale by J.M. Barrie about a young lad who refuses to grow up and lives with his “Lost Boys” in Neverland. Peter returns to the real world and meets Wendy, Michael and John Darling.
The Darling children accompany Peter back to the magical Neverland, where they have many adventures, learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever.
This is a delightful musical featuring singing pirates, dancing Indians, daring sword fights, a tick-tocking crocodile and a major character twist! “Peter Pan: The Musical” is filled with magic, delight and a fairy dusting of dreams.
The CHS version of “Peter Pan: The Musical” stars seniors Ryleigh Roberts as Peter Pan, Caroline Leggett as Captain Hook and Jahlaynia Winters as Tiger Lily along with sophomore Megan Wright as Wendy Darling and junior Drew Eickman as John Darling.
The show is choreographed by senior Kathrynn Stockman and directed by Julie Leggett.
Do not miss this high-flying, magical production showcasing the incredible talent at Calhoun High School.
Tickets will be on sale Feb. 22 and are $12 for reserved seating purchased online at calhounperformingarts.ludus.com/index.php or $10 for general admission at the door.