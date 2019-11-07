The Georgia Department of Education announced this week that the graduation rate for students involved in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs has risen to 96.54% in Georgia. This rate, which applies to students who complete a Career Pathway, exceeds the statewide graduation rate by 14.54% points.
Calhoun High School, meanwhile, announced a 100% graduation rate for students who are pathway completers in CTAE, Advanced Academic, Fine Arts and World Language.
“We commend our teachers, staff and students for their hard work as proven by this graduation rate. It is our goal to continue to work toward a 100% graduation rate for all of our students," said Superintendent Michele Taylor.