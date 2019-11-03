Calhoun High School students taking Spanish as a foreign language with Lucila Thompson or Adriana Welborn presented an exhibition of the Spanish language and culture recently.
The CHS gymnasium was turned into a cultural festival and all CHS classes were invited to attend. Dances, food, clothing, ceramics, pinatas, tattoos, songs and more were include in the creative presentations by the students. The student participants enjoyed learning about the Spanish language and culture in a new unique fashion.
"We are proud of our students for the great job they've done and encourage them to continue this pathway," Thompson said.