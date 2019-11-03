Calhoun High School is fortunate to offer the GRAD Scholar Program to support high school graduation. The purpose of this new program is to recognize and support those students who are struggling academically, behaviorally, and/or personally but have the desire and capability of graduating from high school with their class.
The program awards an $800 scholarship to current high school seniors. However, unlike traditional scholarship programs, this scholarship can be used during their senior year for senior expenses (i.e. graduation fees, Six Flags Grad night, prom, etc.). Any funds not expended by the end of the school year will be awarded to the student in a lump sum to support his/her post secondary endeavors.
Below is the criteria for them to qualify and the requirements of a GRAD Scholar.
To qualify, the student must:
- Be an upcoming senior
- On track or still within possibilities to graduate within his/her four-year cohort
- Risk factors that could interfere with graduation (i.e. academic, behavior, and/or personal struggles etc.)
- Teacher/counselor/administration recommendation.
Grad Scholar Requirements:
- Student will attend quarterly sessions on life skills and/or soft skills.
- Student will attend school each day and be on time unless he/she has a valid excuse.
- Student will maintain passing grades at every nine week progress report.
- Student will maintain good behavior and not have any OSS days.
- Student will be assigned a mentor that they meet with on a monthly basis.
This program is being funded through the generous donation of a local couple dedicated to serving the needs of at-risk youth. Nine high school seniors have been identified and are participating in the GRAD Scholars Program.