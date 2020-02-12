State School Superintendent Richard Woods named 255 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools for 2020 this week.
The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008, and Georgia is ranked 17th in the nation for the percentage of students scoring 3, 4, or 5 on at least one AP exam during high school and 15th in the nation for AP participation.
“I’m proud of Georgia’s students, who continue to record strong performance on Advanced Placement exams and outperform their peers in other southern states,” Woods said. “Ultimately, our goal is to provide rich opportunities for every student in our state – from advanced coursework like AP to the fine arts, world languages, career exploratory courses and more. I commend the students, teachers and staff of these 255 schools. Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance, and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high-school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2020 AP Honor Schools are named in six categories, based on the results of 2019 AP courses and exams. A list of categories is below and a full list of schools in each category is linked in the description.
Calhoun City Schools’ Superintendent Michele Taylor said the school is proud to currently offer 16 AP courses to students.
"Calhoun City Schools is extremely proud of the Advanced Placement courses offered for our students. These honors reflect the tradition of excellence where students receive a high standard in education with a focus on college and career readiness," Taylor said.