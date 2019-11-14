Calhoun High School hosted its annual Apply to College Day on Tuesday. Seniors at CHS were provided with the opportunity to meet with college admissions counselors, submit college applications, as well as speak to recruiters from the Armed Services.
CHS had 155 seniors participate in the event this year and 246 college applications were submitted. Several students were able to apply to college free of charge due to multiple colleges and universities waiving their application fee during the one day event.