Calhoun High School Drama Department to perform “Sister Act” this weekend!

Calhoun High School's Drama Department is bringing famed movie and musical, “Sister Act” to life at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center stage this Sept. 13, 14, 15, 17th at 7 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
“Sister Act” follows a woman named Deloris hiding in a convent under a secret identity as a nun. Throughout the show, she helps her fellow sisters find their own voices all while rediscovering her own as well. This hilarious comedy will keep audiences begging for more as they sing along with the cast.
The cast includes: Haylea Graham, Kathrynn Stockman, Megan Wright, Campbell Govignon, Sophia Talley, Ben Bingham, Matthew McCanless and more! Haylea Graham, who plays the lead of the show, says “This cast is very disfunctional but we are all extremely passionate about theater and it creates a fun atmosphere which allows us to put on a truly a hilarious show together.”
The cast is very excited to perform together. The musical theater director at Calhoun High School, Julie Leggett, said “This show is wonderful! There are so many strong female characters so we get to showcase our senior girls.”
Throughout this show, Leggett has seen her students grow in many ways. “This show has many kids who are new to the program and they have just grown so much as students and the whole cast has just become so close,” she said of her students. She endorsed her show saying, “Its been a challenge with different music and dance styles, but my students have really mastered it and the music score is so fun! This show has been a blast to put together and I'm excited to see them perform it for an audience.”
Tickets are $10 general admission and the shows will be held at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, located on Oothacalooga Street in Calhoun.