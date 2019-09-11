Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said late Wednesday night that in an abundance of caution school officials have requested an additional police presence at Calhoun High School on Thursday.
Taylor said officials became aware of a social media posting on Wednesday evening that, as it turned out, referenced a different school in another district with the same initials (CHS), and that law enforcement investigated the post only to discover it had no credibility.
The school chief said she was grateful to the students and parents who alerted officials to the post on Wednesday.