The goal of Governor Nathan Deal’s Complete College Georgia initiative is to graduate an additional 250,000 college students by 2020 with relevant postsecondary degrees for an ever-changing workforce. One of the programs created to help achieve that goal is Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.
From the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean inside the Peach State, there are academically promising students who strive to be the first in their family to attend college. REACH encourages both students and the community to shed their preconceived notions and ensure those dreams become reality. Deal launched this initiative state-wide as a “strategic investment in our students and our state.” Through college scholarships and academic and community support provided by the REACH program, more students can attain postsecondary credentials and be workforce ready.
REACH Scholars are required to sign a contract vowing to maintain good behavior, keep a cumulative grade point average above 2.5, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and, along with their parents’ guidance, focus on achieving both a high school diploma and college degree.
Starr Mathews, the Calhoun Rotary Club, The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, Calhoun City Schools’ faculty and staff and the Calhoun High School student body have all pledged their support of the REACH Scholars Program. "We are blessed to have these partnerships to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to be successful," stated Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools' superintendent.
The Class of 2023 REACH Scholars were named Monday as part of the statewide Signing Day at Calhoun High School’s Media/College and Career Center. Superintendent Michele Taylor welcomed guests to the event and recognized Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jim Rosencrance, Board Chairman Eddie Reeves, Board Vice Chairman Rhoda Washington, Board Secretary Tony Swink and Board Member and Rotarian David Scoggins. Following a video presentation from Governor Nathan Deal and First Lady Deal, Board Chairman Reeves offered the Governor’s commendation. Director of School Improvement Kelli Kendrick and Campus Principal Peter Coombe lead the presentation of scholarships and sought commitments from the students, parents and community members. The Class of 2023 REACH Scholars named Samantha Ramirez and Debany Rosillo-Olmedo, who had the opportunity to sign their commitment contracts.
Class of 2022 REACH Scholars: Chris Canchola and Alexis Baggett
Class of 2021 REACH Scholars: Freddy Mena Bravo and Chantel Johnson
Class of 2020 REACH Scholars: Jennifer Guzman and Lesley Pacheco
Class of 2019 REACH Scholars: Josue Buendia and Ariana Guzman Cantellano
Josue and Ariana will graduate this spring as the first cohort to be awarded a full scholarship to college.
"Today is an exciting day to recognize these two who have worked so hard to maintain good grades, attendance and a demonstrated commitment to college readiness. We look forward to their future success," stated Taylor.
Calhoun City Schools congratulates each of these scholars and pledges to support them on their journey to college and careers.