030619_TCT_CalhounLiterary

The members of the Calhoun High School literary team are pictured after having a successful showing at the region competition, taking the region title. / Calhoun City Schools

With first-place finishes in six categories, coupled with second-place finishes in five categories and one third-place result, the Calhoun High School literary team took the region title.

The Region Literary Competition was held in late February, and proved to be a successful showing Calhoun’s team.

Award recipients are listed below.

First place

Boys Solo — Riley Anderson

Girls Trio — Blair Hall, Kathrynn Stockman, Megan Wright

Personal Essay — Emma Kate Smith

Dramatic Interpretation — Jahlaynia Winters

Comedic Interpretation — Matthew McCanless

Duo Interpretation — Haylea Graham and Avery Lester

Second place

Girls Solo — Brooke Landry

Boys Quartet — Riley Anderson, Conner Padgett, Alex Repp Nate Stockman

Argumentative Essay — Alex Repp

International Extemporaneous — Drew Eickman

Domestic Extemporaneous — Maci Parker

Third place

Rhetorical Essay — Tripp Hoblitzell