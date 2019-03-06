With first-place finishes in six categories, coupled with second-place finishes in five categories and one third-place result, the Calhoun High School literary team took the region title.
The Region Literary Competition was held in late February, and proved to be a successful showing Calhoun’s team.
Award recipients are listed below.
First place
Boys Solo — Riley Anderson
Girls Trio — Blair Hall, Kathrynn Stockman, Megan Wright
Personal Essay — Emma Kate Smith
Dramatic Interpretation — Jahlaynia Winters
Comedic Interpretation — Matthew McCanless
Duo Interpretation — Haylea Graham and Avery Lester
Second place
Girls Solo — Brooke Landry
Boys Quartet — Riley Anderson, Conner Padgett, Alex Repp Nate Stockman
Argumentative Essay — Alex Repp
International Extemporaneous — Drew Eickman
Domestic Extemporaneous — Maci Parker
Third place
Rhetorical Essay — Tripp Hoblitzell