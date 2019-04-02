While Calhoun City Schools has historically excelled in athletics, they also have a different kind of state champion in their midst, as of last month — the school’s literary team won the state title at the Class 3A literary competition on March 16.
Nine Calhoun students went to compete in the state competition, participating in six events, and little did they know they wouldn’t only win a few first place awards, but would sweep the other regions’ teams.
Literary is a Georgia High School Association-sponsored group and one that allows students to compete with scripted dramatic interpretations, singing trios and quartets, as well as personal essays.
A literary team isn’t like any other team in a high school – it includes music, acting and writing, a rare mixture among high school groups. And it’s both an individual and team club, where members compete independently and a schools’ scores depend on how their individual members score.
In the state tournament, Calhoun students competed in the categories of dramatic interpretation, humorous interpretation, girls trio, boys solo, duo interpretation and personal essay.
Calhoun High earned four first-place finishes and two second-place finishes for six out of twelve total events at state, which combined enough credit for Calhoun to win the competition. Sonoraville High School came in overall second in the competition, winning two events.
The four first-place finishes were by Jahlaynia Winters in dramatic interpretation; Matthew McCanless in humorous interpretation; Haylea Graham and Avery Lester in duo interpretation; and Blair Hall, Kathrynn Stockman and Megan Wright in girls trio. The two second-place finishes went to Riley Anderson for boys solo and Emma Kate Smith for personal essay.
India Galyean, one of Calhoun’s three literary team directors, said winning the state title was something the team did not expect. They’ve had students go to the state competition before, but never this many, and Calhoun has never won the entire competition.
Galyean said her students had been practicing for literary as well as rehearsing for their Shuler play, “Peter Pan,” and that they had worked hard to participate in literary, though none of them expected the team to go this far.
Students at state
Going to the literary state competition was something not many of Calhoun’s students had experienced, and qualifying for state was a huge accomplishment in itself.
“We went (to state) feeling blessed to be there,” said Stockman. “We didn’t expect to make it that far and we were just happy to be there.”
Anderson and Lester were also new to the state-level literary experience, and both of them said it was a great experience. Everyone at the competition was “absolutely marvelous,” Anderson said, commenting that there wasn’t a student that wasn’t deserving of first place.
And even those who were returning to the state level said it was a new experience.
“I went last year and I placed third, and just the fact that I went to state I thought was pretty darn good,” Winters said, who also serves as the senior class president. “It was cool taking the whole team with me, they’re my best friends. It proved we can do anything.”
Hall said the experience also showed how unified Calhoun’s team was.
And while these students participate in various other extracurricular activities — including sports, theater, marching band and school government – team members said having literary made a huge difference in their high school experience.
Literary’s impact
Each of the team members agreed that had they not joined literary, they might not have met who they consider today to be their best friends. Seeing how far they’d come was also an encouragement to Stockman, as well as her teammates.
“I’m really proud of us because Calhoun’s known for football and winning state for football,” said Stockman, “but we’re the first state champions of the school this year. We just swept four individual state champion titles in one day for the arts.”
And though everyone on the team has other commitments, they made literary a priority. Wright said the trio practiced during classes like chorus, in between “Peter Pan” rehearsals and any spare moment they could find together.
Anderson said when he was finished with homework or was done with rehearsal, he would practice for competition with the boys quartet, often sacrificing sleep. Wright added on that since “Peter Pan” and literary competitions were going on at the same time, most of the literary members put aside other hobbies, putting theater and literary at the top of their list.
The literary team, however, is not new to Calhoun High School – in fact, the school has a tradition of putting together a team of hard-working students for competition. Galyean, who co-directs the literary team with Julie Leggett, said the two of them were both a part of the literary team when they attended Calhoun High as students.
And Galyean said she wasn’t only proud of her students, but also all literary competitors from Gordon County.
“Gordon County won eight of the 12 events at state, competing with schools our size from all over the state, including some performing arts schools,” Galyean said.
Despite Galyean’s attempts to point the attention back to her students, the team praised her and the other directors, Leggett and Darlene Wright, saying the team wouldn’t have won state without their leaders. All three directors are graduates of Calhoun City Schools, and have returned to make a difference in students’ lives.
When asked if team members had any advice for other high school students interested in the literary team, they all agreed that those interested should “go for it.”
The team will accept anyone with open arms, said Hall, agreeing with others that the team was a mixed batch of students who might not have otherwise met without the team.
“We have athletes, we have cheerleaders,” Stockman said. “Everyone and anyone can come be a part of our family and they just end up fitting in. I just like the beauty of it.”
And students were not only appreciative of the literary team itself, but also of being in a school system that encouraged participation in theater, drama, music and creative writing.
“We’re really lucky to have a school that supports the arts,” Winters said. “I’ve been to (another school) that didn’t care, so I’ll just keep using the word ‘lucky.’ We’re lucky to be here.”