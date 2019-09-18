Calhoun High School announced Tuesday that freshman Catherine Govignon has been selected to be a part of State Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. More than 1,000 applications were received this year and only 130 middle and high school students were selected to serve on the council.
The Student Advisory Council is a group of students in grades 7-12 who discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Georgia.
Members meet three times throughout the school year with State Superintendent Woods and are advisers who act as liaisons between the Department of Education and the students of Georgia.
"We are extremely proud of Catherine and know she will represent Calhoun City Schools well on the Council," said Superintendent Michele Taylor.
Past topics discussed by the student advisory council include: the school dropout rate, student leadership, communication/messaging, the Georgia graduation rule, testing, school climate, and career, technical and agricultural education.