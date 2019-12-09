Youth from the Calhoun High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) recently participated in a leadership conference held at the FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
More than 1,200 students and advisers from 200 schools across Georgia participated in leadership workshops, planned the chapter’s program of work and participated in competitions at this location and another in Fort Valley. Students were motivated by the conference theme “Growing as Leaders.” Along with other advisers and members from across the state, Calhoun High School's FCCLA chapter advisers, Lynn Davis and Caroline Atkins, accompanied seven members to the meeting.
Chapters also had the chance to compete in several events including: T-shirt Design, State Lapel Pin Design, Membership Recruitment and Statesman Award. At the conclusion of the day the awards ceremony was held to recognize all of the accomplishments of the competition winners.
“This conference is always a favorite of our FCCLA members. They get to meet and network with other FCCLA members from all over the state!” said adviser Lynn Davis.
Student Sadie Silvers said, “It was good to meet students from other schools. I like hearing how other schools do things and what they do trough FCCLA.”
For more information on Georgia FCCLA, visit www.gafccla.com.
About FCCLA
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 160,000 members and over 4,500 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The organization has involved more than ten million youth since its founding in 1945.
FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only career and technical in-school student organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.