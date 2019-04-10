Calhoun High School graduates and friends from the late 1940s and early 1950s will hold their annual reunion May 4 at 1 p.m. at the Calhoun Historical Society on South Wall Street. Graduates, families and friends from this era are invited to attend.
One important change from previous reunions is this year’s gathering will be catered by a local caterer, so it will not be necessary for attendees to bring food. The cost per person to attend is $15, to be paid at the reunion. An extensive menu has been planned, including chicken, pork, vegetables, salads, rolls, tea and dessert.
Organizers are hopeful many graduates, family and friends will attend this reunion, which will include reflections of an unforgettable era at Calhoun High School. The gathering has been held annually since 2000, and will be a time for meeting with lifelong friends and neighbors, plus many out-of-town residents, to remember years past and to pay tribute to the many departed classmates and teachers from those very special years.
Attendees can bring their own drinks, if they wish.
Alumni, family and friends who plan to attend or who need additional information are requested to contact Jim Lay at 706-629-2093 or Eddie Lewis in Crossville, Tennessee, at 931-456-8879.