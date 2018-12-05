Hope Ankney, a 2015 graduate of Calhoun High School, has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s preeminent certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year collegiate students.
Ankney recently finished her first semester at Arizona State University as a junior, with a 4.33 GPA. She is in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Media Studies.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Stephen E. Loflin, the NSCS founder. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best, committing to academic excellence early in in their collegiate journey. They embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields. Most notably, a handful of NSCS alumni scholars have been recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.”
NSCS is an honors organization that recognizes, elevates and connects high-achievers during and beyond their college careers. NSCS provides career and graduate school connections, leadership and service experiences, practical and skills-based content, access to discounts and savings, and over a million dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually.
NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day.