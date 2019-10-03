The third annual Future Fest career expo returned to Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Thursday, introducing more than 800 Calhoun City and Gordon County eighth graders to a variety of career opportunities available to them in Gordon County and Northwest Georgia.
More than a dozen organizations participated in the event, allowing students to take part in interactive learning experiences and providing them with information on careers in engineering, manufacturing, health, education, skilled trades, police service and more. Participating organizations included North Georgia EMC, Coca-Cola, Apache Mills, Mohawk, Shaw, First Bank, Learning Labs, Inc., Advance Rehabilitation Physical Therapy, Georgia Northwestern, Gordon County Fire Rescue, Gordon County E-911 Communications and Food City.
“Future Fest is a wonderful opportunity for all eighth graders to experience an interactive work simulation from local business and industry. This allows students to explore career options in Gordon County that, without this experience, they may have never known about,” said Leah Braddy, the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education director and Work-Based Learning coordinator for Gordon County Schools.
Brandi Hayes, the director of the College and Career Academy for Calhoun City Schools, planned and facilitated the event alongside Braddy. She called Future Fest a “win-win” for the community and its members and she noted that it helps teach young people about employment opportunities that are local to this area.
“It shows the kids a wide variety of jobs and exposes them to employment and industry opportunities that are local to Calhoun and Gordon County. It helps them see that you don’t necessarily have to go elsewhere to do whatever it is they want to do,” Hayes said. “It’s also a big win for our businesses because they get access to all of our kids without having to go to each school individually.”
Students who attended Future Fest 2019 came from Red Bud Middle, Ashworth Middle, and Calhoun Middle, as well as some College and Career Academy students from Calhoun and work-based honor students from Gordon County Schools. While there, they got to take part in balancing challenges, virtual reality simulations, demonstrations and challenges.
Jake Taylor, a student from Red Bud Middle, said his favorite booths were the Shaw Logistics booth and the Advance Rehabilitation Physical Therapy booth because they were “really fun and interesting.” At the Shaw booth, he was able to take part in a truck driving simulation. At the Advanced Rehabilitation booth, Taylor got to do an agility ladder drill.
“I had the most fun there and that made me more interested in what they were telling me,” he said. “It’s really boring sometimes to sit around and just listen, so I liked that they let me actually do something. That’s what I want in a job.”
Ashworth Middle School student Katelyn Harris said she wants to be a nurse and knew a lot about that career field already because her mom works in nursing. Her favorite experience of the day was writing a description of her future on Shaw’s "My future is ..." poster. She wrote: "Pretty good, I hope."
“I know you’re supposed to write what you want to do,” Harris said, “But I think it’s okay to want things to be good too.”