The Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame officially has a home. On Thursday, the hall of fame was officially christened in a room at the Gordon County Historical Society.
“It really fills a void because even though we’ve done really well and we think it’s been a big success, not having a home really held us back,” Bowen said. “We’ve always had plans to do a lot of community events. It may be our permanent home, we don’t know, but there’s enough space and it history and that’s what we want to do to preserve the history of sports, so we’re just tickled to death. We feel like this is a big step for us and we’re going to continue to grow from here.”
Bowen said the Gordon County Historical Society’s board approved the leasing of space to the hall of fame, and the enclave did not come available until recently.
Bowen said one plan for the hall of fame’s allotted space is to have pictures of all hall inductees when they were involved in athletics.
“We’ve got a lot of those saved and we’re going to get a committee together to design that the best we can,” Bowen said. “When we do have open houses or tours, we may bring more stuff in and put tables out.”
The space will be leased out on a yearly basis, spanning from August 1-July 31.
“We requested just a year-to-year lease because we do have an agreement at another place that we’re just going to have to evaluate that,” Bowen said. “But we’re very happy with what we have here and we think we can grow here, too.”
Those present for the event included Bowen, Board President Barry Blevins, members of the board of directors and past inductees.
Past inductees present included: Kenneth “Ken” Moore, Hal Lamb, Ann Gallman, Diane Smith, Staci Miller Banks, Jacin Bagwell and Pete Garigan.
Moore, together with his wife, Marcia, traveled two hours from Newnan to be at the ceremony. Ken, a former all-ACC running back at Clemson University, played football at Calhoun High School from 1946-1948.
“I think what they’ve tried to do is wonderful,” Moore said. “People don’t realize how good it is to be raised in a small town. That way, you know everybody. It’s one thing like Clemson has in their football, they have a togetherness program, and I think small towns have a togetherness program.”
Moore currently holds the Georgia state record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game with 10, set back in 1948. However, he said he believes that record will be broken one day.
“There’s too many good athletes and good coaches that prepare people better,” Moore said.
One inevitable truth is the hall of fame will continue to grow, with each new class adding more names to the collection of gifted athletes and coaches, that, at one point or another, called Gordon County home.
“Technology is one thing, that could advance, so we visited some places that have some different types of displays,” Bowen said. “That’s one option. But if we grow and become successful, we may partner with the historical society here. We’re in really good shape financially. We’re in it for the long haul.”
Six new names will officially be inducted into the hall of fame this Saturday. Moore, a member of the Class of 2016, summed up the feeling of home-town recognition.
“To be recognized by your home-town people, I don’t think there’s anything any greater,” Moore said. “To me, that’s the best recognition you can have.”