The Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association's annual scholarship auction is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 20, but tickets for the event must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 15, for those looking to attend.
The fundraiser helps the organization provide three $500 scholarships each year to local high school students who choose to pursue a degree in education.
Over the past four years the annual auction has raised more than $30,000 to add to Ken Proctor's bequest of $15,000 to begin the scholarship endowment. Organizers are hopeful that this year's event will bring in enough money that the endowment will begin to earn residual income and the scholarship amount can be raised to $1,000.
Gary Lemmons, presdient of the CGCREA, said they have a $50,000 goal for the endowment. He noted that donations are welcome and that all donations are tax deductible.
The auction will take place on Nov. 20 beginning at 10 a.m. A silent auction will run from 10 a.m. until noon, then lunch will be available for $15. A live auction featuring Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston will follow the meal.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, call Rosellen Burns at 706-629-2445 or Kathy Russell at 706-625-3314.