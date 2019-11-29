Library officials announced last week that the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library branch will temporarily close for renovations beginning the evening of Dec. 10. Doors will officially reopen after completion of the renovation project, according to Calhoun-Gordon County Library Assistant Director Janet Eberhart, but an official date for that reopening has not been decided upon.
“The library must close to the public during the last phase of the project to allow for the safe installation of the furnishings,” Library Manager Nyala Edwards said in a press release last week.
Members of the Calhoun library staff will remain on duty to collect returned items from the book drop, examine and repair holdings and conduct an inventory of the collection throughout the closure.
Expected among the new renovations are updated computer areas, new public seating space, private study rooms, additional shelving and a permanent Friends of the Library book sale shelf from which patrons will be able to purchase “Friends of” books regularly. Eberhart also said a new history and special collections area will be a big change from what the library currently has.
“They will be taking existing space on the property and completely renovating it to focus on local history, special collections and genealogy,” Eberhart said. “A lot of things are being updated. If you’ve been in the library, you can already see some of the changes being made. It’s all very exciting.”
Betsy Powell, who focuses much of her work at the library on IT and genealogy, said the new history room is one of the things she is most looking forward to. The updated equipment and new material will make things significantly easier, she said, for those looking to learn about either local or family history.
“The collection will be larger, and there will be more microfilm available. The New Echota Historic Site museum is providing us with new microfilm that they have. We’re also adding to the collection from donations we’ve received in the past,” Powell said. “There will still be old obituaries that were cut up and put on cards, but we’ll also have access to three computers as well as a digital microfilm reader instead of just the old fashioned one. That helps because you will be able to read the entire page of a newspaper instead of just a single section at a time.”
Other renovations are set to include digital fireplaces and display areas where historical documents or pieces on loan from the community can be put out for others to enjoy and experience.
“I really hope everyone comes out to see it once the project is finished,” Eberhart said. “It’s going to be really nice, and the library is such a good resource that I hope people take advantage of it.”
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will host its December Friends of the Library book sale on Dec. 7. Thousands of used books will be available for purchase at reduced prices. Proceeds of the sale benefit the library’s staff, programs and collections.