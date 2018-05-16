Calhoun-Gordon County Library announces 2017 Summer Reading Program Events

Harvesting Scholars will present FAFSA Day at Calhoun-Gordon County Library, located at 100 N. Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 5 - 7 p.m. Free help applying for Financial Aid for college. Financial Aid professionals will offer assistance with completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Student Aid).