Harvesting Scholars will present FAFSA Day at Calhoun-Gordon County Library, located at 100 N. Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 5 - 7 p.m. Free help applying for Financial Aid for college. Financial Aid professionals will offer assistance with completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Student Aid).
