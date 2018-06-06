Calhoun-Gordon County Library receives unique gift

Fred Gilbert, a relative of Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss, crafted a splendid addition to the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, which was officially donated to the library staff last Thursday by Moss. Gilbert, who is 83 and currently resides in Talking Rock, utilized the tools in his woodshop to carve a bowl out of the remains of a large pecan tree that stood next to the library and had to be removed during renovations in 2014. The bowl is slated to be featured in the new Genealogy and Local History room when it is opened.
Pictured front row, left to right: Sharon Jolley, Calhoun Police Department; Nyala Edwards and Elizabeth Howard, Calhoun-Gordon County Library. Back row: Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss.