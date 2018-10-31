Both Calhoun and Gordon Central high schools took home region championships with their One Act Plays this year, earning the right to advance to the state-level competition.
Calhoun High took home the Region 6-AAA title with their performance of “A Piece of My Heart,” which is based on the book by Keith Walker and adapted into a play by Shirley Lauro concerning the lives of six women who served in the Vietnam War, while performing at their own theater last week. For the performing arts program, this most recent region title represents the eighth in the past decade.
The Calhoun cast now looks to defend their state title, which they won last year with the musical “Catch Me If You Can,” as it moves on in the One Act competition. The cast will travel to Thomaston on Nov. 10 to compete against the region winners in Class AAA.
Two days after Calhoun’s title was secured, Gordon Central High won the Region 7-AA title with their performance of “Working,” which is based on the book by Studs Terkel, at Model High. Their recent success marks the third straight region title for the performing arts program.
“This competition gets stronger each year,” said director Kim Watters. “We know it could be anyone's win because the judging process is very subjective.”
Gordon Central will travel to Milledgeville on Nov. 10 to compete for the Class AA title.
"All the schools did fantastic work. I'm sure it was a very tough decision for the judges, but in the end, it was a great day for our kids,” said Watters. “They are gifted storytellers and have so much talent. It's rewarding to work with each of them. The directing staff is blessed they allow us along on their journey.”
But before the two casts hit the road for state, they will hold additional community performances. Calhoun will perform at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Gordon Central will present three encore performances on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, showing at 7 p.m. both nights at the Blue Box Theatre on campus. Tickets can be purchased at the door for schools’ performances.
“A Piece of My Heart” follows the lives of six women, both as they are in the military and in civilian life.
“The play portrays each young woman (five nurses and a country western singer, booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops) before, during, and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personals token at the memorial wall in Washington,” a news release from Calhoun City Schools stated. “With a small cast of eight, made up of six women and two men, this play is a departure from CHS’s usual large-scale musical.”
Director Julie Leggett said that due to growth in the theater program, multiple shows with different casts can rehearse at the same time.
“This allows us to offer more, varied opportunities for our theatre students,” she explained, adding that the large scale musical Calhoun High is known for ran just a few weeks ago when Sister Act was present to sold-out audiences.
Gordon Central’s production of “Working” selects several vignettes of American workers to meet the 55-minute time limit for One Act Plays. It includes musical selections by Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“The show is high energy and fun with just the right amount of heart tugging to help the audience relate,” said Watters.