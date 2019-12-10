The Calhoun Lady Jackets (2-3) and the Sonoraville Phoenix (3-3) each picked up victories Friday night. The Lady Jackets defeated Murray County 61-50 at home while the Phoenix took apart the Ringgold Tigers 68-41 on the road.
Both squads even their respective region records to 1-1.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (4-3) and the Gordon Central Lady Warriors (5-2) were both dealt their first region losses of the season Friday. The Lady Phoenix were blown out 66-30 at Ringgold while the Lady Warriors came up on the short end at Rockmart 64-52.
Also on Friday, the Murray County Indians edged out the Calhoun Yellow Jackets (3-1) 59-57 in Calhoun’s home opener. The Gordon Central Warriors (0-7) fell at Rockmart 81-47.
All varsity teams will be in action on Tuesday evening (after print deadline for the Calhoun Times). Calhoun will host Ringgold, Gordon Central entertains Chattooga and Sonoraville travels south of the county line to Adairsville.