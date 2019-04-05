Traditionally, spring is a season of new growth, change and reunion with nature. For me, spring has always been a season of transition.
Since I was young, spring always meant two things: that summer break was arriving and that I would be leaving one classroom/grade and moving to the next. Even in college, spring was a symbol of an approaching summer — one where I would likely be moving to a new state and taking on a new adventure – and moving on in my college career.
During the year after college, spring was a bit different since I was abroad (and spring in New Zealand was technically August-October), but it still represented a time of change. The literal spring reminded me I had a new group of students coming to our study abroad program soon, and the American spring (March-May) resembled a time when I would be heading back to the United States.
Being in the second year after I graduated from college, this is the first spring where I don’t get a summer break, where I don’t get the largely anticipated spring break, or even when I have anything planned out. I am not venturing into a new corner of the world in the coming months, at least, not that I know of yet. The most I have planned is a few weekend trips to visit friends.
And honestly, it’s been strange. Not only has having a job been a weird transition, with around five paid holidays and benefits, but it’s been an odd experience becoming an adult. Going from college – with month long Christmas breaks and three month homework-free summer vacations – to a full-time job isn’t easy. And while I’ve had a job before, I’ve never worked as hard as I am now. It’s neither good nor bad, it’s just an adjustment.
Everyone learns this lesson at some point; it’s a part of life. But given my pattern of moving or transitioning to something new around this time every year, I’ve grown restless without any concrete plans for my future. I’ve noticed myself complaining more, and I’ve lost sight of what I’m thankful for.
So to remind myself, and hopefully readers, of what’s good about living in rural Georgia, I’ve made a list of experiences I’m lucky to have here in Calhoun.
1. Being a regular at a coffee shop. When I was younger, I would always envy the way Rory and Lorelei would pop into Luke’s corner shop in “Gilmore Girls,” and would know everyone by name. Even though it was just a TV show, I thought it was neat to depict such a small community where everyone knows everyone. And now, through spending most of my time in Calhoun, I’ve become a Rory. When I step into the Calhoun Coffee Company, Meagan, Katelynn and Leah greet me by name, and though I have yet to decide on a regular order, they know some of my favorite go-tos.
2. Seeing people I know. On my fifth day of the job, I went to a job fair at GNTC and was looking around for who was in charge of the event, only to find someone I had already met a couple of days before. It’s always comforting to be able to recognize faces, call people by their name and know enough about them to be able to ask them about specific parts of their life.
3. The mountains. When you’re in downtown Calhoun, it’s hard to see them, but when you’re elevated a bit and look around, the Georgia mountains are breathtaking, every single time. Especially at sunrise or sunset, when vibrant colors fill the sky, it’s hard to ignore the natural beauty of this town.
4. Knowing the area. Since I learned to drive, when I get bored or need fresh air, I’ve always hopped in my car and driven down roads I’ve never been down before and explore new areas of town, often getting lost. When I started at this job, I had to plug in every destination on my GPS. I still do sometimes, but months later, I’m much better about getting around. I know shortcuts, I know street names, I know a lot of the smaller communities in Gordon County. When I’m driving to an interview or even when I’m on a break from work, I can drive around town, listening to music, and most times, I don’t get lost anymore.
I’ve heard a lot of Calhoun natives say they either love this town or can’t wait to get out. And even though it’s easy to criticize small towns for their lack of options or diversity, there are several positive things about Calhoun. There’s beauty everywhere, all you have to do is look for it.