Calhoun First UMC preschool holds graduation ceremony

Calhoun First United Methodist Pre-School graduates celebrate after their graduation ceremony on May 22. For more information on how to register for preschool call 706-629-2813 or visit our website at www.calhounfist.com and click on ministries.
