Calhoun First Baptist Church will hold a special breakfast and worship service on Sunday for first responders from across Gordon County, as a way of thanking them for their dedication to the community.
“We want to show that we care about what is going on outside of the church’s walls just as much as what happens inside them,” Senior Pastor John Barber said. “These people are so important and do an amazing thing for this community, and they are so often underappreciated. They serve in so many ways with so little fanfare. We felt this would be a good opportunity to affirm and encourage our public servants, as well as an opportunity to connect with those who might not have a church home.”
The free breakfast will begin at 10 a.m. for first responders, law enforcement, and their families. Worship service will begin at 11 a.m. According to Barber, a number of public safety and law enforcement first responders will help lead the service through prayers and the sharing of testimony.
“I will also be preaching a message about the Good Samaritan. It is such a good parallel for what they do,” Barber said. “It’s also a good parallel for what we hope to do. For the last couple of years, we’ve focused a lot on having a bigger impact in our community and with our neighbors.”
Calhoun First Baptist Church is located at 411 College St. Breakfast will be served in the church’s Christian Life Center beginning at 10 a.m.