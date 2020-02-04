The International Tim Tebow Foundation will sponsor a Night to Shine dance for individuals with special needs on Friday night at Calhoun First Baptist Church. This marks the second year the church has played host to the event, which invites guests and their families to enjoy a prom-like night of dancing, games and fun.
Sonoraville High School special education teacher Shawnda Martin put together the Night to Shine dance in Calhoun for the first time last year after originally learning about it as a student at Georgia College and State University. She said it was important to her that the community have a way to come together and support the students she works with. For her, it's about showing them that "everyone can be beautiful in their own skin."
"We are in an age when it's more OK to be different, but just 30 or 40 years ago, people who were a little different were mistreated. Showing that we can all come together and still be different is inspiring," Martin said. "If you listen to the way some adults talk, they're derogatory and use ugly words without meaning it. They weren't taught what they can and can't say. This helps people come together and say, look, it doesn't matter if you have a disability or not. This is for you to enjoy yourself. You are just as important as others are."
She said that putting the event together, organizing it and coordinating it with both the church and the foundation took about six months last year. This year, she said it was relatively easy in comparison — especially with the memories of last year's dance keeping her going. Asked which memories were most impactful, Martin said she knew she'd done the right thing in hosting Night to Shine when she saw the girls who attended getting ready beforehand.
"They look at themselves in the mirror and you can see them thinking how beautiful they are. Seeing their expressions and the happiness on their face is when it starts to hit," she said. "It's rewarding to know you've helped them feel like that."
Though Martin is affiliated with the school, she stressed that the dance — which will include games, refreshments, a photo booth, a "celebrity-style" red carpet, karaoke and carriage rides, in addition to music — is open to anyone 14 and older with special needs. There is no age limit.
Guests will be escorted to the event by the Gordon County Mustang club, then will be greeted by applauding volunteers as they walk down the red carpet. They will be interviewed by Dave Stokes, the voice of the Calhoun Yellow Jackets, on their way inside. Photos will be taken and a photo booth will be placed inside for additional photos.
"We want them to be able to remember the day," Martin said. "It's special for them, and they really loved that last year."
The 2020 Night to Shine dance in Calhoun will be held this Friday, Feb. 7, at Calhoun First Baptist Church, located at 411 College Street in Calhoun. The festivities will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and wrap up at around 9:00 p.m.