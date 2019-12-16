Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt told four newly appointed firefighters during their graduation ceremony on Monday night that they have worked hard and developed a good foundation but that they'll never stop learning and developing their skills throughout their careers.
Three of the graduates of recruit class 04 -- Mason Wade, Chase Potter and Mike Chavez -- are now members of the Calhoun Fire Department after receiving their badges and helmets, while the fourth -- Garrett Jones -- is the newest member of the Chatsworth Fire Department.
Nesbitt lauded the work the men have put in and also praised the dozens of firefighters who helped trained the guys during their eight week recruit school. He told them and their friends and family members in attendance to be proud.
Training Chief Chris Cox echoed that sentiment, pointing out that this class was the first ever to complete the training without having a Personal Alert Safety System device activate at any point. A PASS device sounds an audible alert to notify others in the area if a firefighter is in distress.
Cox explained to the crowd that the eights weeks of training consisted of two weeks of hazmat training, four weeks of a combination of classroom learning and hands-on activity, and finally two weeks of intense hands-on practice, including a 24-hour, overnight session to give the recruits a taste of what a real shift could be like.
"Through it all, and the guys who worked with them can tell you, they never complained," Cox said, later adding that the men were also astute students. "They're taking to heart what we say. They're sponges, and that's a good thing."
Cox said the experience transformed the recruits as they learned together and worked together during their training.
"By the end of that eight weeks, they weren't four individuals anymore, they were a team," he said.
Wade, who spoke to the audience with his three fellow graduates standing behind in support, agreed with that idea, saying that while they might not have known what to expect coming in, they succeeded because they helped each other along the way.
"These guys aren't my friends. They're my family. They're my brothers," Wade said.
He went on to say that he and and the others look forward to continuing to train and learn because they signed up to serve the community and they understand the importance of that commitment.
"They deserve the best, because if they call us, it's probably been their worst day," Wade said of the people they'll serve.
Cox also announced two awards during the ceremony, presenting an engraved ax to Chavez for Outstanding Recruit and a certificate to firefighter Cody Benton for Outstanding Instructor. Both awards were voted on by the graduating class.
The training chief said Chavez was a leader for the class, albeit a quite one, and that he kept the recruits together when things were tough.
For his part, Chavez said he shared the recognition with his classmates because they all shared the experience.
"For me, it's a pleasure, but I couldn't do it without them," he said.
Cox said Benton was present for the training sessions as often as he could manage and that he has a way of watching the younger men and figuring out what they need to help them through any situation. He also said he asked the recruits why they voted for Benton.
"And they said he just made things fun, even when things were hard," said Cox.
Bremen Fire Chief Jay Hurley also spoke to the new firefighters, telling them there are two roads they can take during their careers -- the hard road or the easy road -- and while the destination for both might be the same, taking the hard road by continually studying and working to get better could literally mean the difference between life and death for them or for someone in the community.
"The steps you take throughout your career will determine that outcome," Hurley said.
He also told them that by choosing to become firefighters they have given up the option to be amateurs and he encouraged them to continue to work, to be accountable and to do what's right even when it's not popular.
"Each day you have the opportunity to become a better version of yourself," said Hurley.
The new firefighters wrapped up the ceremony by presenting Cox with a token of their gratitude and expressing their own appreciation to those who helped them through the process.