Calhoun fire fighter Mike Young set to retire

The Calhoun Fire Department congratulated fire fighter Mike Young on his retirement from the Calhoun Fire Department at the end of February 2020. Chief Lenny Nesbitt and the entire Calhoun Fire Department we wish Young a happy retirement and thank him for more than 19 years of service.

