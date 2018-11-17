Starting on Monday, the Calhoun Fire Department will begin to respond to emergency medical calls with a red Ford F-350 with a camper shell, which is already in the department’s possession.
Battalion Chief Chuck Poarch said over the past several years, firefighters have begun to receive an increased amount of medical calls. In fact, according to Poarch, in 2017 EMS calls made up 66 percent of all calls the department responded to. This year so far, 69 percent of all calls are for medical purposes, he said.
Currently, the responders are using the fire engines to respond to a majority of these medical calls, yet, Poarch says this is not the most cost-efficient method or the best use of the life of a fire engine.
After careful research, Poarch observed many departments in the area and across the country had identified the same problem. In fact, DeKalb County was in the same boat until they purchased five new pickup trucks to respond to EMS calls, Poarch said. After a visit to DeKalb’s department to see how this solution had proved to be a faster, smaller, lighter and safer alternative, Deputy Chief Terry Mills said the Calhoun Fire Department is going to follow suit with a vehicle they already have.
“We’re trying to eliminate running medical calls on the fire truck,” Mills said. The department has chosen to use their Ford pickup truck during what Mills calls a “trial run” period. “When you’re going from a 50,000 pound truck to a pickup, it just makes more sense.”
“It’s going to save money on maintenance, increase the life of the fire engines and save us on fuel,” Poarch said. “It’s also going to be safer for us and the public and a little quicker in most instances to respond to.”
Poarch said they had to make a few minor changes to the vehicle at “virtually no additional cost to the taxpayer,” and will start putting the truck to use on Monday. The department will use the Ford pickup as a rapid-response vehicle on days when at least 11 firefighters are on duty; however, Poarch said when only 10 are available, they will not be able to staff both the smaller truck and the fire engine, and in which case they would default to the fire engine.
The length of this trial run is yet to be determined, but if the plan ends up being more effective, Poarch says they will ask the city for additional staff to provide this service at all times.