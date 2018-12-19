This report was updated at 3:37 p.m. Thursday.
Update: Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely by City Administrator Eddie Peterson, while Calhoun police conduct an investigation into Nesbitt's arrest on a DUI charge in Blue Ridge on Nov. 10, according to a news release.
The Calhoun Police Department is investigating the arrest of Nesbitt by the Georgia State Patrol in Blue Ridge. Nesbitt was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane. A report concerning the investigation will be written up, the news release stated.
The charges against Nesbitt were resolved by the Blue Ridge City Court on Dec. 10 without a conviction, the release stated.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer and his fellow City Council members will consider possible disciplinary action, "in accordance with the adopted personnel policy," for Nesbitt after the Calhoun police investigation is finished, the release stated. The matter will be taken up at the regularly scheduled council meeting on Jan. 14. The meeting will be held at the City Depot at 7 p.m.
City Council members will go into executive session, after which members will take a vote in open session on any action.
"Officials for the City are unable to provide any further comment at this time," the release stated.
Previously reported: Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt was arrested on Nov. 10 in Fannin County and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane, according to Fannin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Carol Davenport.
Nesbitt, 60, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to Davenport.
According to Ryan Powell, a council member of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Nesbitt did not report his arrest to the regulatory body for peace officers within the required 15 days of the incident.
Powell also said that Nesbitt turned in his resignation as fire chief on Nov. 14, four days after the incident. Normally POST does not deal with fire departments, but Nesbitt's case is different, since he is officially a peace officer, Powell explained.
The protocol for these situations depends on the severity of the incident, he added. A less serious case provides the individual with the opportunity for a pre-investigation consent order, which could speed up the process and get the matter resolves in several weeks. For a more serious incident, a proper investigation could last 12 to 18 months.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report:
Nesbitt was pulled over by a Fannin County Sheriff's Office sergeant on Ga. 2 near West First Street in Blue Ridge just before 8 p.m. He was driving a 2009 Jeep Wrangler.
A GSP Trooper was called to the scene to assist with the traffic stop by the sheriff's office sergeant. Nesbitt was pulled over after being seen by police failing to stay in his lane multiple times on West First Street and on Ga. 2.
The Trooper noted that Nesbitt's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Nesbitt told the Trooper he had two beers earlier in the night.
Nesbitt was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, the Trooper noted he was unsteady on his feet. Nesbitt gave a "preliminary breath sample" to the Trooper, with the reading being 0.12 percent BAC. It's illegal for drivers in Georgia to operate a vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher.
After giving the initial breath test, Nesbitt then told the Trooper he had drank three beers. Nesbitt told the Trooper "that he would not have driven if he knew it was that bad."
Nesbitt then agreed to field sobriety evaluations, which found six of six clues. Nesbitt was then arrested. He agreed to take a state administered test of his breath, which was performed at the Fannin County Jail at 9:36 p.m. The results of the state test were 0.10 percent and 0.096 percent BAC.
A Fox 5 Atlanta report on Wednesday cited City Attorney George Govignon as saying an administrative investigation was opened after the city was made aware of Nesbitt's arrest on Monday. The report indicated Nesbitt has been at work since his arrest.
The Calhoun Times is reaching out to officials for comment. Further details will be posted to this report.