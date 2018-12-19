Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt was arrested on Nov. 10 in Fannin County and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane, according to Fannin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Carol Davenport.
Nesbitt was arrested at 9:51 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to Davenport.
A Fox 5 Atlanta report cited City Attorney George Govignon as saying an administrative investigation was opened after the city was made aware of Nesbitt's arrest on Monday. The report indicated Nesbitt has been at work since his arrest.
Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council Executive Director Ken Vance told Fox 5 Nesbitt did not report his arrest within the required 15 days of the incident taking place.
The Calhoun Times is reaching out to officials for comment. Further details will be posted to this report.