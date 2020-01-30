The Calhoun Elks Lodge will host its annual Aidmore charity fashion show, benefiting the Aidmore Children’s Center, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Calhoun Elks Lodge, located at 143 Craigtown Road N.E.
Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase inside the golf shop at the Elks Lodge or by phone at 777-547-1728.
The show, featuring fashions from local merchants like Reeses Fashion Gallery and Cheyennes, will help raise funds for the Aidmore Children’s Center, a residential facility providing treatment and support programs to at-risk teenagers, young adults and families in crisis. For more than eight decades, Aidmore has provided youth and families with residential treatment and support programs that focus on healing hearts, restoring hope and rebuilding lives. Support programs offered through the center include individual therapy, life skill development workshops, GED and vocational training, health and wellness opportunities and the opportunity to work with an Education Specialist to ensure academic success.
In addition to its programs at the center, Aidmore offers a therapeutic foster care program for youth aged four to 18 with histories of physical and sexual abuse or neglect. Typically, they have spent time in a residential treatment center or group home and are put into the foster care program when they are ready to rejoin a loving family. According to the Elks Aidmore website, youth in the program receive weekly individual therapy from a licensed provider, meet monthly with a psychiatrist, receive special education services and are provided with a family consultant who acts as a supportive liaison to ensure their terapeutic, academic and medical needs are met. Currently, Aidmore offers its therapeutic foster care program in Conyers and the Metro Atlanta area, Dalton, Savannah, Valdosta and Athens-Clarke County.
Elks member Marilyn Roland said Calhoun Elks have been supporting Aidmore and its work for 67 years, back to the time when the center was a children’s home and hospital for youth with polio. In the time since, she said the Calhoun Elks Lodge has maintained a strong relationship with the organization, visiting at least twice a year to meet and interact with the children served there.
Last year’s Aidmore fashion show brought in more than 250 guests and raised $3,000 for the cause. This year, Roland said they are expecting an equal if not greater turnout.
“For years, we partnered with local merchants on a holiday fashion show. That later changed to a Relay for Life fashion show, and now we’ve decided to do this Aidmore event and direct our energy there,” Roland said. “Last year was our first Aidmore fashion show. It was a huge success and we know it will be again this year. We have a very supportive community here in Calhoun.”
In addition to the fashion show itself, the event will feature a raffle auction, refreshments and door prizes. All raffle items, Roland said, were donated by local merchants and restaurants. Donations are still being accepted through the Elks Lodge if others would like to contribute.
“We know this community has a heart for giving,” Roland said.
Joni Harbin will be emcee the show. Models and fashions will be provided by Reeses Fashion Gallery, Tot Roost, Fitting Room, Cotton & Twine, Cheyennes, Front Row Boutique and Luxe.
For more information about Elks Aidmore, visit www.elksaidmore.com.