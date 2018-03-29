Calhoun ELKS honors local public servants

The Calhoun ELKS Lodge #1883 presented awards to the 2017 Public Safety Officer of the Year at their regular meeting March 20, 2018. The officers were presented a plaque of appreciation and honored with dinner. The winners were:
Calhoun Police Department, K-9 Officer Jake Holley; Gordon County EMS, Captain Mark Bramblett; Calhoun Fire Department, Brandon Goss; Georgia State Patrol, Senior Trooper Jamie Rickett; Gordon County Fire & Rescue, LT. Johathan Pressley; Fairmount Police Department, Office Michael Stanford; E911 Communications, Officer Misty Ross; Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bobby Garcia.