Huddle House January

Pictured are, front row from left, Will Rutland, Jackson West, Jeovanny Diaz, James Afdahl, Kylie Porras, Addison White, Jaiden Dobson, Valeria Torres and, back row from left, Kasia Abdel-Hameed, Chris Jacobo, Holcomb Hayes, Lily Greeson, Noah Harris, Quinn Gutherie and Sawyer Robinson. Not pictured: Allie Silvers.

 Contributed

Calhoun Elementary recognized the Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients for January this week. Students whose writing was selected will earn free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining. School officials said they appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to students and congratulated the writers on a job well done.

