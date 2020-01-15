Calhoun Elementary recognized the Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients for January this week. Students whose writing was selected will earn free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining. School officials said they appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to students and congratulated the writers on a job well done.
Calhoun Elementary School recognizes January Huddle House Write to Win Winners
