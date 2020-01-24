Officials at Calhoun Elementary School announced this week that the school has been named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School® Nominee.
Through the National Showcase Schools awards, the Flippen Group recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the socio-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning. CPES is one of 261 U.S. school campuses that have been selected as a 2019-2020 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School® Nominee.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts® is an immersive, participatory experience where teachers, staff and administrators learn and practice skills they will use and model in their classrooms, schools and districts. Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School® Nominees are evaluated and selected based on survey and performance data from administrators, teachers, staff and students.
Calhoun City Schools is extremely proud of its students and staff for receiving this meaningful nomination.