The Calhoun Lady Jackets improved to 40-4 in their regular season finale as the team swept Coahulla Creek and Darlington at Darlington High School on Thursday, Oct. 3. Calhoun's record ratio is now a new all-time high in program history.
"Hard work," Rice said. "It's just that. We've had more victories than 40 before, but never this ratio of 40-4. It's just the hard work and the girls willing to come in and settle themselves in the gym. We want to work hard."
The Lady Jackets came ready to play, quickly taking care business against Coahulla Creek in set scores of 25-6 and 25-9, respectively.
"They're competitive and they move around good, but they don't jump on the net," Rice said. "I told (the Lady Jackets) we control the net and beat the ball down and make them back up, then we can totally control the match."
Calhoun faced host Darlington in the evening's final match. After a back-and-forth start to set one, the Lady Jackets gradually pulled away, taking the first set 25-17.
"We knew that, coming in, this was (Darlington's) senior night," Rice said. "We knew how we would be on our senior night so we had to step it up a little bit. Give the girls credit, if you let Darlington get in the net on you, they'll hurt you and they'll play really well against you. We were able to keep them off the net and we controlled the ball most of the time."
Calhoun closed its regular season with a 25-12 set two win over Darlington to secure the 38th match sweep of 2019. The Lady Jackets will carry a five match-win streak into the area tournament at Haralson County on Saturday, Oct. 12.
"We're going to work hard (and) we're going to play fast," Rice said. "When we play slow, we're not a really good team. I tell the girls 'Always be in a hurry' because when we play fast, we play better. We're serving the ball really well right now."
Senior Anna George led the offensive attack with 18 kills. Junior Nena Marcus was second, collecting 13. Junior Anna Hoblitzell record 42 assists, along with six aces and three blocks. Senior Jenna Santori notched five digs and three aces.
"I've had these girls since the sixth and the seventh grade," Rice said. "To watch them mature to the level that they're playing now, it's just a joy for me to be able to watch."
Up Next
The Calhoun Lady Jackets will be the No. 1 seed as they prepare for the area tournament hosted by Haralson County High School on Saturday, Oct. 12. First match time is scheduled for 10 a.m.