On Friday, Beautiful Smiles Dentistry will be hosting their annual Give Kids a Smile Day for children 4-12 years of age who don’t have insurance and/or can’t afford to see the dentist regularly.
This day consists of free dental service at the 805 Red Bud Road office from 8 a.m. until noon, including cleanings, screenings and minor restorative treatment that may be needed. Children are required to be signed up to receive treatment on that day.
An event that started in 2014 at their Dalton office, this free service event began when Dr. Chikwava came to Beautiful Smiles and wanted to start helping the local community, according to Office Manager Lupita Fraire. Chikwava wanted to start hosting Give Kids a Smile Day shortly after joining the staff team in order to help children who couldn’t afford consistent dental care, Fraire said.
And while this event is held by the American Dental Association in offices across the country, the local Beautiful Smiles team quickly jumped on board with Chikwava.
Fraire said this event is held once a year, and is typically hosted in Calhoun on the first Friday in February. And though the free service day started at their location in Dalton, Beautiful Smiles Dentistry has been hosting it in Calhoun for the past couple of years.
“The inspiration behind doing this every year is seeing how often children within our own community are not able to be seen regularly and do not know how important oral health is,” Fraire said. “We believe that oral health should be prioritized beginning at an early age and we find that this event helps by not only treating children but also educating them on the importance of oral health.”
Fraire said on behalf of the Beautiful Smiles team that Give Kids a Smile Day is something the entire staff enjoys, preparing for the event and looking forward to see the children who come in every year.
She said while the profession of dentistry stereotypically has a bad connotation, many of the children who attend the free dental day leave with smiles on their faces.
“We honestly could not do it without the parents that take the time to bring their children by, our awesome dentists and our fun staff,” Fraire said. “It’s a very fun day that we look forward to every year!”
To sign your child up or get more information on Give Kids a Smile Day in Calhoun, call the Beautiful Smiles Dentistry office at 706-625-8888.