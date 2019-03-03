Building upon an established forensics program, Kelli DeGuire has stepped in to lead as debate coach and system coordinator.
The 2018-2019 school year began with three high school debaters and a class of 26 potential middle-school debaters. DeGuire came into the program after a week at a debate camp for coaches in Texas where she learned a lot about all the new debate philosophy critiques (k’s) and information surrounding the activity as it exists today.
Calhoun High School currently has one policy team and one Lincoln-Douglas debater. The two individuals who make up the policy team are also participants in Calhoun High School's drama program. Due to several mitigating factors including the out-of-state location of most policy tournaments, timing with the drama department’s One Act production, the girls’ individual commitments, etc., the team was unable to attend policy tournaments during the fall; however, using the dedicated funds, the Lincoln-Douglas debater and DeGuire attended four tournaments.
The student is a novice LD’er and has been steadily improving. DeGuire has been using the time to make connections, judge and learn the craft. Second semester has been quite busy. The debate team attended three tournaments in January and the policy team won a round at the Barkley Forum. They attended a Lincoln Douglas tournament in February with the Georgia Forensics Coaches Association. The next policy tournament was in early March at the University of Georgia.
Designated school funds and sponsorships have been used to purchase supplies and technology equipment, hire consultants and pay tournament fees. Teams have traveled to Macon, Samford University, Alpharetta, Carrollton, Johns Creek, Grady High School and the Barkley Forum.
Calhoun Debate has had a long history of success. A recent program review has steered the direction of the program from policy debate (which has become too fast-paced and philosophically oriented) towards Lincoln Douglas, public forum, and Congressional debate. These types of debate are more accessible to a larger group and more true to what our program believes is the purpose of debate education.
The middle school transition team has been to a tournament every month since September and will finish up their year in March. DeGuire and the debate team are attending a workshop at Emory University designed specifically for Calhoun debate. There are several potential stars in the group. Many have won speaker awards and/or team awards.
The 2019-2020 school year will prove to be successful with the addition of social studies teacher Timothy Johnson, who holds a PhD in American history and is planning to assist DeGuire and the debate team the upcoming school year. We welcome Johnson aboard.