Video evidence appears to show that the same suspect who robbed the Circle K convenience store located at 943 Highway 53 in Calhoun last Friday morning is the same individual who robbed a convenience store in Dalton about an hour earlier.
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an Oct. 25 armed robbery that happened at about 3:45 a.m. at the West Walnut Avenue RaceTrac convenience store.
According to the DPD, the suspect, a black male wearing a black Adidas track suit with white stripes, entered the store and picked up a pack of gum before approaching the counter. He then asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes behind the counter, and while the clerk’s back was turned the suspect pulled out a handgun which he held low against the counter. The suspect demanded cash and left the store with approximately $150.
Shortly after the Dalton incident, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at a Circle K convenience store in Calhoun. Surveillance video shows the same suspect wearing the same track suit, only this time the suspect was wearing a blue and yellow Golden State Warriors toboggan hat.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the police departments are working together to try and identify and arrest the individual. Pyle said on Tuesday that investigators have several leads.
Previously reported:
Investigators are looking into an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning at around 4:26 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store located at 943 Highway 53 in Calhoun. The suspect stole $150 in cash and approximately $10 worth of items, including a large box of allergy medication and a soft drink.
“We have a few leads we’re working but no arrest at this time, said Calhoun Police Department Chief Tony Pyle on Tuesday.
Circle K employee Dawn Smallwood said she was cleaning the store when a man came inside, walked around the store to pick up some items, and then approached the counter to checkout. He then laid a black handgun on the counter and told her to “give me the money.” Smallwood gave the man the cash drawer and he left, walking toward the nearby Econo Lodge.
According to police reports, the suspect was a black male wearing all black, a black toboggan with yellow stripes, and black gloves. His age is unknown.
Pyle stated that a similar robbery took place in Whitfield County Thursday night, though he said he was not sure if the incidents were connected.
“I don’t know that they’re tied together but it’s in close proximity, so that is something we are looking into,” he said. “If so, that would help us in finding out who it is. The more they do this, the easier it is to find them.”
The Calhoun Police Department is requesting help identifying the suspect. Those with information may contact them at 706-629-1234.